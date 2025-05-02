Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Balarucki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale is an exclusive new unique cottage adjacent to the forest of premium class 100% rea…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Exclusive new unique premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture is sold to the prestigi…
$260,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Aleksycy, Belarus
Cottage
Aleksycy, Belarus
Area 230 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture ad…
$350,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale a modern cottage with a bath for a large family in 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road,…
$93,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go