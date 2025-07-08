Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Bialarucki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a new modern cottage 100% ready in the prestigious cottage village "Kalezeya"; Myad…
$199,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go