Offices for Sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

сommercial property
20
manufacture buildings
5
warehouses
3
shops
3
1 property total found
Office 42 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Office 42 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial premises with good location ❤️ Universal room near the central square of Borisov.…
$84,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
