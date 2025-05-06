Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Barysaw District, Belarus

5 properties total found
Manufacture 429 m² in Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Manufacture 429 m²
Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Area 429 m²
A building for meat processing production is for sale, located at the address: Minsk region,…
$490,000
Manufacture 5 638 m² in Losnica, Belarus
Manufacture 5 638 m²
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 5 638 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale administrative and utility premises with an area of ​​5637 sq. m, 0.6326 ha of land…
$59,500
Manufacture 1 859 m² in Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 859 m²
Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 859 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a plot with a permanent building located at the address: Minsk re…
$249,900
Manufacture 1 423 m² in Vugly, Belarus
Manufacture 1 423 m²
Vugly, Belarus
Area 1 423 m²
An administrative and production base for multifunctional purposes is sold in Borisov. It's …
$500,000
Manufacture 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Manufacture 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. Th…
$99,800
