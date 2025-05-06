Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barysaw District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Barysaw District, Belarus

Barysaw
10
Metcanski selski Savet
4
Vesalouski selski Savet
3
20 properties total found
Commercial property 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. The …
$99,800
Leave a request
Manufacture 429 m² in Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Manufacture 429 m²
Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Area 429 m²
A building for meat processing production is for sale, located at the address: Minsk region,…
$490,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 237 m² in Azdzacicy, Belarus
Commercial property 237 m²
Azdzacicy, Belarus
Area 237 m²
Floor 1/1
Building for sale. Plot of land with an area of ​​12.5 acres. Ownership of land - lease. Goo…
$7,900
Leave a request
Manufacture 5 638 m² in Losnica, Belarus
Manufacture 5 638 m²
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 5 638 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale administrative and utility premises with an area of ​​5637 sq. m, 0.6326 ha of land…
$59,500
Leave a request
Commercial property 50 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 50 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Garage with a pit and basement in the garage cooperative "Zvezda-409". ❤️The garage in the g…
$6,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 44 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Shop 44 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
Pavilion for sale with a ready-made successful business. Good location near the entrance to …
$7,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 61 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 61 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
A parking lot is for sale on Inkubatorny Lane, in the area of ​​a medical college and drivin…
$63,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 220 m² in Staraa Metca, Belarus
Restaurant 220 m²
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a building for public catering (canteen) in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total…
$6,900
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 859 m² in Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 859 m²
Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 859 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a site with a capital structure , located in the Poopoadre: Min…
$299,900
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 859 m² in Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 859 m²
Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 859 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a plot with a permanent building located at the address: Minsk re…
$249,900
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 423 m² in Vugly, Belarus
Manufacture 1 423 m²
Vugly, Belarus
Area 1 423 m²
An administrative and production base for multifunctional purposes is sold in Borisov. It's …
$500,000
Leave a request
Shop 348 m² in Staraa Metca, Belarus
Shop 348 m²
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale specialized retail building in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total area 358.1 sq.m…
$9,800
Leave a request
Shop 173 m² in Vesalova, Belarus
Shop 173 m²
Vesalova, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a retail building (shop) in the village of Veselovo. Total area is 173.4 sq.m.Pl…
$13,500
Leave a request
Office 42 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Office 42 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial premises with good location ❤️ Universal room near the central square of Borisov.…
$84,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Manufacture 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Manufacture 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. Th…
$99,800
Leave a request
Warehouse 244 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 244 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 244 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale in one lot!Storage cameras!244.4 square meters (13 chambers 18.8 m, in one row).The wal…
$13,500
Leave a request
Warehouse 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. The …
$99,800
Leave a request
Commercial property 810 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 810 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 810 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of unfinished preserved capital structureAddress: Minsk region, Borisov district, Boris…
$380,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 19 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 19 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 19 m²
Garage with a pit and basement in garage cooperative No5 ❤️Garage in garage co-op No. 5 is a…
$4,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant 241 m² in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 241 m²
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 1/2
-siting the finished hotel-restaurant business! 2 km from Borisov, on the M1, Minsk Region…
$340,000
Leave a request

Property types in Barysaw District

manufacture buildings
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go