Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baraulanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

Barawlyany
6
Cottage Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 407 m²
In the prestigious village of Valeryanovo, we sell for you a cozy, good-quality cottage for …
$385,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Sonyechny, Belarus
Cottage
Sonyechny, Belarus
Area 390 m²
This is not just a fashionable mansion in the modern Slavic style, built to stand for centur…
$589,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Exclusive Cottage 4 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Drozdovo, Minsk region surrounded by a f…
$465,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 409 m²
Good location next to Minsk !  Cozy, comfortable holiday home.   The environment is in a mod…
$389,999
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 234 m²
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany:   Level 2, built in 2016,   …
$430,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 346 m²
A beautiful home that is waiting for you! Each of us dreams of a place where you can breathe…
$572,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 188 m²
For sale premium new cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture, adjacent to the forest…
$499,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go