Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baranavichy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Two-room apartment in a 4-apartment building: 2 isolated living rooms, dressing room, kitche…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baranavichy, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go