  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baranavichy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

2 properties total found
Apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house is built of timber with a total area of 62 m2. The roof is slate. There's a cellar…
$22,500
Apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 34 m²
For sale 3-room apartment in a blocked residential building at the address 1st lane Mirny, n…
$17,500
