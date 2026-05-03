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Residential properties with garden for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

;
apartments
23
houses
18
1 property total found
in Baranavichy, Belarus
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Part of the house (has the status of an apartment) 2025 p.m.! Communications are all central…
$51,000
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Properties features in Baranavichy, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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