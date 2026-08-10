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Lakefront Villas for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

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Saranda
4
Orikum
4
Vlora
27
Himare
30
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Manastir, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Manastir, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 3
The resort is located on a hillside overlooking both Lake Butrint and the Ionian Sea, coveri…
$1,37M
VAT
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Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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