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Villas in Orikum, Albania

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Villa in Orikum, Albania
Villa
Orikum, Albania
Area 235 m²
🏘 2-STOREY BUILDING FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 🌊 💰 Price: 235,000 euros / total 📐 Prope…
$273,123
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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