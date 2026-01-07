Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Vlorë County, Albania

Orikum
18
Vlora
488
Qender Vlore
9
518 properties total found
Land in Panaje, Albania
Land
Panaje, Albania
Area 7 000 m²
Land for sale in the Valias area, just a few minutes away from Tirana, suitable for construc…
$586
per month
🌇🏡 FOR RENT 2+1+2 APARTMENT IN THE FORMER FISH FACTORY, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🌇🏡 FOR RENT 2+1+2 APARTMENT IN THE FORMER FISH FACTORY, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 10
🌇🏡 FOR RENT 2+1+2 APARTMENT IN THE FORMER FISH FACTORY, VLORA 🏷 Price: 450 Euro/Month 📐 …
$527
per month
🔑🏡 APARTMENT 1+1 FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 APARTMENT 1+1 FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 7
🔑🏡 APARTMENT 1+1 FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: €400 / month 📐 Area: 65 m² 📍 Lo…
$468
per month
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near the Navy School in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near the Navy School
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near the Navy School 💶 Price: €400 / mon…
$465
per month
Commercial property 80 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 80 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 80 m²
Premium Location in Transballkanike, Vlorë! A long-term lease is offered for a shop in the …
$405
per month
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Hannover Bar in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Hannover Bar
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Hannover Bar 💶 Price: €450 / month …
$519
per month
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Pirro Hotel in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Pirro Hotel
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Pirro Hotel 💶 Price: €500 / month …
$585
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4
✅ Price: 250 Euro/month ✅ Location: Old Beach, Vlore The area where the apartment is locate…
$293
per month
🌇🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN ALEKSANDRIA, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🌇🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN ALEKSANDRIA, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 420 m²
Floor 10
🌇🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN ALEKSANDRIA, VLORA 🏷 Price: 420 Euro/Month 📐 Area: 70 m2 📍…
$479
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Discover Serenity by the Sea: OUR ' Melody of the Sea ' 1+1 Apartments in the PictureSque Vl…
$460
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
✅ Çmimi: 600 Euro/muaj ✅ Vendndodhja: Prane restorant Brooklyn, Vlore Apartamenti ndodhet …
$703
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 9
✅ Çmimi: 500 Euro/Muaj ✅ Vendndodhja: Haso, Lungomare, Vlore ✅ Siperfaqe: 102m2 Zona në të …
$590
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 9
AVAILABLE NOW !! Beautiful Apartment Ideally Located in AW Building In ISMALI QEMALI BOULEVA…
$748
per month
🔑🏡 APARTMENT 2+2+3 FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Laid Hotel in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 APARTMENT 2+2+3 FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Laid Hotel
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
🔑🏡 APARTMENT 2+2+3 FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Laid Hotel 💶 Price: €600 / month…
$703
per month
🔑🏡 FOR RENT LUXURY 1+1 APARTMENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 FOR RENT LUXURY 1+1 APARTMENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 70
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5
🔑🏡 FOR RENT LUXURY 1+1 APARTMENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: €600 / month 📐 Area: 70 m…
$705
per month
🆕🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT IN BULEVARD, VLORA 📍 Opposite Flamurtari Stadium in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🆕🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT IN BULEVARD, VLORA 📍 Opposite Flamurtari Stadium
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
🆕🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT IN BULEVARD, VLORA 📍 Opposite Flamurtari Stadium 🏷 Price: …
$685
per month
1 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 300 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Near Saint Tropez, Vlore The area where the apartment i…
$352
per month
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Taushan in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Taushan
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Taushan 💶 Price: €250 / month 📐 Ar…
$293
per month
🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT ON “RRUGA E CIPAJVE”, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT ON “RRUGA E CIPAJVE”, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT ON “RRUGA E CIPAJVE”, VLORA 🏷️Rental price: 400 Euro/month (Nego…
$465
per month
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Titanic Restaurant in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Titanic Restaurant
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Titanic Restaurant 💶 Price: €550 / …
$639
per month
🆕🏡 APARTMENT 2+1 FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🆕🏡 APARTMENT 2+1 FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 5
🆕🏡 APARTMENT 2+1 FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 🏷 Price: 450 Euro/Month 📐 Area: 100 m2 Tot…
$524
per month
Commercial property 53 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 53 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
A long-term rental shop is available in the highly sought-after area of Skela, Vlora. The pr…
$703
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
The 1+1 apartment in Vlora, Albania is conveniently located in the city center, just a 3-min…
$345
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The apartment is located in a quiet and safe area, with easy access to the beaches and the c…
$444
per month
🏢🔑 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT NEAR THE MUSIC SCHOOL, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢🔑 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT NEAR THE MUSIC SCHOOL, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 120 m²
🏢🔑 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT NEAR THE MUSIC SCHOOL, VLORA 💶 Price: €1200/month 📐 Area: …
$1,417
per month
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located on the first line of the coast, it has a total area of 60 m2. There…
$348
per month
🔑🏡 APARTMENT 2+1+2 FOR RENT NEAR SOCIAL SECURITY, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 APARTMENT 2+1+2 FOR RENT NEAR SOCIAL SECURITY, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
🔑🏡 APARTMENT 2+1+2 FOR RENT NEAR SOCIAL SECURITY, VLORA 💶 Price: 400 Euro / Month 📐 Area…
$461
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
✅ Price: 250 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Behind the tunnel, Vlore ✅ Area: 65m2 The area where th…
$291
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
✅ Price: 350 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Behind "Brooklyn" Hotel, Vlore ✅ Surface: 86m2 The area…
$399
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 40,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: Near Laid Hotel, Vlore ✅ Available for rent 1 year+, …
$461
per month
