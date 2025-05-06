Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Vlorë County, Albania

Orikum
8
Vlora
234
244 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Near the industrial school, Vlore The area in which th…
$396
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: “Aristill Kokoshi” St., Vlore The area in which the ap…
$396
per month
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN CITY CENTER, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN CITY CENTER, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN CITY CENTER, VLORA 🏷 Price: 350 Euro/Month 📐 Area: 110 m2…
$395
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Line 2 Lungomare, Rr. “Francesko Krispi”, Vlore The ar…
$396
per month
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN THE CITY CENTER, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN THE CITY CENTER, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN THE CITY CENTER, VLORA 🏷 Price: 350 Euro/Month 📐 Area: 11…
$395
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 3
2 + 1 Apartment for Long-Term Rent in Lungomare, Offering a Perfect Long-Term Resident Near …
$600
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6
Apartment Rental with Panoramic Sea View Lot R13. Your Dream Vacation Starts Here, On the Fi…
$471
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
The Apartment is Located Just a Few Minutes from the Sea, in a Comfortable Area with a Priva…
$523
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 7
Apartments 1+1 Lungo Mare R-20 with A Mountain View. Attenation! Booking Available from May …
$509
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
✅ Price: 300 Euros/month ✅ Location: Near "Ali Demi" school, Vlore ✅ Surface area: 67m2 The…
$342
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 7
Discover this charming 78 m2 apartment, featuring 2 bedrooms and a living room, located righ…
$576
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Old Beach, Vlore ✅ Surface area: 95m2 The area in whic…
$519
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Discover Your New Luxury Retreat! We Offer An Elegant Duplex Apartment Located in the Heart …
$523
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 6
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment for Long Term Rent with Side Sea View.it is located in the 6 …
$471
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 550 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Fish Factory, Vlore ✅ Pets are allowed ✅ The works will …
$571
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Modern 1+1 Apartment in the Complex Diamond Hill At Price of 250 Euros Per Month, Offered fo…
$283
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 2+1 for long-term rent on Ismail Qemali Boulevard in Vlore,perfect location,close …
$568
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
✅ Price: 400 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Near Union Bank, Vlore-Skele Boulevard ✅ Surface: 80m2 T…
$456
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 7
Spacious Modern Apartment for Sale in Lungomare, Near Big Market. This Beautifully Designed …
$1,135
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 9
Apartment 1+1 for Rent, Located Near Vola Gas Station, Only a Few Steps Away from the Beach …
$314
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5
Long-Term Rent! Apartment 1+1 in Vlore! The Apartment is located on the 5th Floor of a New B…
$419
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
Wonderful 1+1 apartment for rent. The apartment is location in a fantastic position near Rr…
$454
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 7
A spacious Two Bedroom Apartment for Rent, Ideally Located in AWW Building in Transballkanik…
$419
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 6
WelCome to the Heart of Vlore! This Stunning 2+1 Apartment, Located on the 6th Floor of A C…
$471
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Long Term Rent! Apartment 2+1 With Garage!  The Apartment is located on the 3rd Floor 5 Min…
$366
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 7
One-Bedroom Apartment in Lungomare, Vlore, Albania Avalable for Long-Term Rent, At a Monthly…
$419
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Rented for the Moment !! Apartament 2+1 For Rent Located in the Begining of Lungomare Promen…
$576
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
Rent! Apartment 1+1 Lungomare Vlore! Apartments for long term rent near the sea. Excellent l…
$366
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
YOUR COZY Seaside Retreat in Vlora for Rent: Silent Green 2+1 Apartments R-29. We are Excite…
$471
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7
Modern 1+1 Apartment for Long-Term Rent, Located on the Prestigious First Line of Lungomare …
$680
per month
