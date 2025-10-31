Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Tirana Municipality, Albania

Tirana
42
Farke
3
Office Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
Office 157 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 157 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/5
Office for rent near the "Air Albania" stadium Strategic location, near the "Air Albania" st…
$2,737
per month
Leave a request
Office 163 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 163 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 6/10
Premises for rent in Don Bosko, near the Gjeli restaurant, in a building complex. The net ar…
$1,398
per month
Leave a request
Office 47 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 47 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/40
The environment has a net area of 47.92m2 net and 76.67 gross. It is positioned on the edge …
$4,076
per month
Leave a request
Office 126 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 126 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 5/10
In one of the most sought-after and developed areas of Tirana, we offer office space for ren…
$1,745
per month
Leave a request
Office 441 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 441 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 441 m²
Floor 1/9
Jepet me Qira Ambient per Zyra prane Spitalit Amerikan 3! Ambienti eshte i ndare ne 3 kate, …
$3,494
per month
Leave a request
Office 216 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 216 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/9
Commercial space for rent in Misto Mame. The environment is located on the 1st floor of a ne…
$815
per month
Leave a request
Office 105 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 105 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/10
For rent 2+1+2 near Parku Olimpik close to Kompleksi Dinamo, Rezidenca Altana. Organized as:…
$2,329
per month
Leave a request
Office 180 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 180 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/8
Office for rent, at the HILTON hotel, near the Delijorgji complex. The space is located on t…
$2,912
per month
Leave a request
Office 613 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 613 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 613 m²
Floor 6/40
Office for rent near the newest business center in the capital, Downtown One!! The newest el…
$23,327
per month
Leave a request
Office 53 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 53 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/10
1st floor office space for rent on Kavaja Street. It is located in a very frequented area an…
$815
per month
Leave a request
Office 136 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 136 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 10
In one of the most sought-after and elite areas of Tirana, in Kodra e Diellit, a modern and …
$1,048
per month
Leave a request
Office 108 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 108 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/10
In the Center of Tirana, opposite the Parliament in one of the most accessible areas, flexib…
$1,398
per month
Leave a request
Office 116 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 116 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/12
A recently renovated apartment, previously used as an office, is for rent. The space is loca…
$1,165
per month
Leave a request
Office 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
The office is located on the second floor of a new building with an elevator and managed. Th…
$699
per month
Leave a request
Office 153 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 153 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/12
Apartment of type 3+1+2 is for rent. The apartment has an area of 153 m2. It is organized …
$1,631
per month
Leave a request
Office 137 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 137 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/37
Office space for rent in Downtown, on Elbasan Street! The space offers a net area of 137 m² …
$4,974
per month
Leave a request
Office 75 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 75 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/10
We offer a 2+1+2 apartment with a parking space on level -2 in one of the newest recently in…
$641
per month
Leave a request
Office 88 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 88 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/4
Jepet me qira ambient per zyre ne rrugen Myslym Shyri. Zyra ka nje siperfaqe te brendshme pr…
$874
per month
Leave a request
Office 40 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 40 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 10/1
We are renting office space on Mujo Street, Ulcinj, behind the Catholic Church. The environ…
$582
per month
Leave a request
Office 153 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 153 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/9
Ne rrugen me me zhvillim dhe te kerkuar, japim me qira ambient komercial ! Ka nje siperfaqj…
$3,727
per month
Leave a request
Office 281 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 281 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 5
Japim me Qira ambient per Zyra ne Rezidencen Kodra e Diellit 2. Ambienti disponon nje siper…
$5,241
per month
Leave a request
Office 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
Office Space for Rent at Myslym Shyri! The space has an area of 50m2, organized into 2 work …
$699
per month
Leave a request
Office 47 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 47 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/40
The environment has a net area of 47.92m2 net and 76.67 gross. It is positioned on the edge …
$4,076
per month
Leave a request
Office 111 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 111 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/5
Office for rent at Dinamo Stadium. The space is located on the first residential floor of an…
$1,515
per month
Leave a request
Office 96 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 96 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
2+1 apartment in Piazza suitable for offices! It is located on the 2nd floor of an existing …
$1,165
per month
Leave a request
Office 70 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 70 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
We are renting an office in the Ish Blloku area near the University Library. The office has …
$815
per month
Leave a request
Office 290 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 290 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Japim me Qira ambient per Zyra ne Rezidencen Kodra e Diellit 2. Ambienti disponon nje siperf…
$5,416
per month
Leave a request
Office 120 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 120 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/8
Office space for rent near the Air Albania stadium. The office is organized into 3 work area…
$2,323
per month
Leave a request
Office 150 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 150 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 11/13
In one of the most prestigious centers in Tirana, we offer a super office for rent on the 11…
$2,562
per month
Leave a request
Office 140 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 140 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/8
We offer an office for rent at the Hilton hotel, near the Delijorgji complex, next to the Gj…
$2,504
per month
Leave a request