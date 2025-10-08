Show property on map Show properties list
Office 157 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 157 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/5
Office for rent near the "Air Albania" stadium Strategic location, near the "Air Albania" st…
$2,737
per month
Office 116 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 116 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/12
A recently renovated apartment, previously used as an office, is for rent. The space is loca…
$1,165
per month
Office 150 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 150 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 11/13
In one of the most prestigious centers in Tirana, we offer a super office for rent on the 11…
$2,562
per month
Office 52 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 52 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/9
We have office space for rent on the main road, located on "Sami Frashri" street. • The pre…
$1,165
per month
Office 120 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 120 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/8
Office space for rent near the Air Albania stadium. The office is organized into 3 work area…
$2,912
per month
Office 120 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 120 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/17
2+1+2+veranda office for rent at Lake View Residence. It is organized by a living room, 2 b…
$1,864
per month
Office 151 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 151 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 8/9
We offer an office for rent at the Hilton hotel, near the Delijorgji complex, next to the Gj…
$2,679
per month
Office 96 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 96 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
2+1 apartment in Piazza suitable for offices! It is located on the 2nd floor of an existing …
$1,165
per month
Office 40 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 40 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
Suitable office space for rent or other activities Surface 40 m2 Floor 0 New palace For mo…
$1,165
per month
Office 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
The office is located on the second floor of a new building with an elevator and managed. Th…
$699
per month
Office 88 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 88 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/4
Jepet me qira ambient per zyre ne rrugen Myslym Shyri. Zyra ka nje siperfaqe te brendshme pr…
$874
per month
Office 456 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 456 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 10/14
An office space of 456 m² is available for rent on the 10th floor of the Twin Towers, one of…
$10,622
per month
Office 111 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 111 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/5
Office for rent at Dinamo Stadium. The space is located on the first residential floor of an…
$1,747
per month
Office 160 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 160 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 7/10
Office/Business Apartment for Rent in the Heart of the Former Block Address: Ibrahim Rugova…
$2,213
per month
Office 20 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 20 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 8
Suitable premises for rent for office or other activities Surface area 20 m2 Floor 0 New pal…
$582
per month
Office 1 225 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 1 225 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 225 m²
Floor 6/40
Office for rent near the newest business center in the capital, Downtown One!! The newest el…
$54,741
per month
Office 140 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 140 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/8
We offer an office for rent at the Hilton hotel, near the Delijorgji complex, next to the Gj…
$2,504
per month
Office 47 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 47 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/40
The environment has a net area of 47.92m2 net and 76.67 gross. It is positioned on the edge …
$4,076
per month
Office 110 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 110 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/9
Office Space for Rent in Blllok. The space has a total area of 119m2, organized in an open …
$1,631
per month
Office 180 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 180 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/8
Office for rent, at the HILTON hotel, near the Delijorgji complex. The space is located on t…
$2,912
per month
Office 64 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 64 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/10
Organization: -64 M2 -1 Toilet -2 Work Environments The environment is located on the secon…
$454
per month
Office 153 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 153 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/9
Ne rrugen me me zhvillim dhe te kerkuar, japim me qira ambient komercial ! Ka nje siperfaqj…
$3,727
per month
Office 47 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 47 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/40
The environment has a net area of 47.92m2 net and 76.67 gross. It is positioned on the edge …
$4,076
per month
Office 75 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 75 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/10
We offer a 2+1+2 apartment with a parking space on level -2 in one of the newest recently in…
$641
per month
Office 600 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 600 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
Floor 5/5
Office for rent at Lake Tirana! In one of the most elite and quiet areas of Tirana, offices…
$13,977
per month
Office 31 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 31 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/19
Office space for rent at Residenca Mine Peza!
$1,165
per month
Office 163 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 163 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 6/10
Premises for rent in Don Bosko, near the Gjeli restaurant, in a building complex. The net ar…
$1,398
per month
Office 53 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 53 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/10
1st floor office space for rent on Kavaja Street. It is located in a very frequented area an…
$815
per month
Office 96 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 96 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 21
Area 96 m²
Floor 9/13
An empty space is offered in one of the newest residences in Tirana, located on the 9th resi…
$1,048
per month
Office 120 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 120 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/9
Office for rent in a new and quality building, just completed Location: Myslym Shyri and Exh…
$1,980
per month
