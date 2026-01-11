Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Farke
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Farke, Albania

Office Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office 290 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 290 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Japim me Qira ambient per Zyra ne Rezidencen Kodra e Diellit 2. Ambienti disponon nje siperf…
$5,416
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 136 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 136 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 10
In one of the most sought-after and elite areas of Tirana, in Kodra e Diellit, a modern and …
$1,048
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 281 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 281 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 5
Japim me Qira ambient per Zyra ne Rezidencen Kodra e Diellit 2. Ambienti disponon nje siper…
$5,241
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go