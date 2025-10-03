  1. Realting.com
  Albania
  Tirana Municipality
  Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

Tirana Municipality, Albania
8
ID: 32616
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Tirana Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    20

About the complex

760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN
TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT",
The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers.
The premises are on the first floor, above the ground floor, facing the street and a glass facade extending over the surface that allows maximum advertising, great importance of business in the heart of our metropolis and high visibility. This very wide glass facade provides fantastic views of the Pyramid, the Prime Minister's Office, the Parliament and the entire extension of the most important boulevard of Albania.

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare

Latest News in Albania
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
03.10.2025
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
26.02.2024
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
29.11.2023
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
04.08.2023
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
27.06.2023
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
31.05.2023
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
06.05.2025
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
Show all publications