Seaview Villas for Sale in Southern Albania, Albania

5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great bl…
$811,194
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$989,261
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$295,683
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$572,730
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in Green Coast, Palasa: An Exclusive Investment in the Heart of the Albanian Ri…
$2,71M
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
