  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Northern Albania, Albania

Bashkia Durres
35
35 properties total found
Commercial property 147 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 147 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 8
The premises are located on the 8th floor with elevator at Grand Park opposite Gjuheve Te Hu…
$2,339
per month
Commercial property 48 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 48 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
The shop is located on the ground floor of a new building in Ish-Urt, Durres. It has 41.62 m…
$350
per month
Commercial property 100 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 100 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 100 m²
The premises are located on the first floor of a building in Plazh Hekurudha, Durres. The pr…
$351
per month
Warehouse 16 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 16 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 16 m²
The garage is located on the ground floor of a new building in Durres Beach. It has an area …
$117
per month
Warehouse 150 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 150 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
The warehouse is located in Flake, on the main road in Durres. It has a total land area of 4…
$702
per month
Commercial property 40 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 40 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor, on the edge of the main road in Ish Kenete, Du…
$292
per month
Warehouse 26 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 26 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 26 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Warehouse 40 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 40 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 40 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse is located in Spitalle, about 200 m from the "Aleksander Moisiu" University. T…
$5,247
per month
Commercial property 72 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 72 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
The premises are located on the second floor of a 5-storey building on the main Boulevard an…
$585
per month
Commercial property 75 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 75 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The premises are located in the Beach area, Neighborhood 13 near the Dajlan Bridge, Durres. …
$1,169
per month
Commercial property 175 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 175 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
The space is located on the outskirts of Durrës near the school in Spitallë, Neighborhood no…
$350
per month
Warehouse 900 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 900 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/2
For rent is a 900m2 warehouse or shed in the Shkozet area near the Kolaudimit te makinave ro…
$1,755
per month
Warehouse 60 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 60 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Commercial property 58 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 58 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/11
The environment is located on the 2nd floor of a building in the court area of the Durres ju…
$585
per month
Commercial property 77 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 77 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor of a residential building on the main road to t…
$936
per month
Commercial property 141 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 141 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/7
The premises are located on the 2nd floor of a building in neighborhood 18, in Durres. The p…
$819
per month
Commercial property 80 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 80 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
The premises are located on the 1st floor of a residential building near the "Tax Directorat…
$702
per month
Hotel 170 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 170 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 38
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/5
The hotel is located on a secondary road in Golem, Durres. The property has a land area of 1…
$19,886
per month
Warehouse 73 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 73 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 73 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Commercial property 100 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 100 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
This 1+1 commercial space is located on the first floor of a two-story building, in the Qend…
$935
per month
Commercial property 21 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 21 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 3
The shop is located on the ground floor of a new building in Ish-Urt, Durres. It has 41.62 m…
$233
per month
Commercial property 15 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 15 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
The space is located next to the main road near the 9-year school "14 Nentori" in Durrës, Ne…
$326
per month
Commercial property 112 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 112 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
The space is located on the first residential floor or the second floor from the ground faci…
$936
per month
Commercial property 95 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 95 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/7
The premises are located on the 3rd floor above ground or on the 1st residential floor of a …
$585
per month
Warehouse 41 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 41 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 41 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Warehouse 800 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 800 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
The barn is located in Pjeze, on the edge of the main road in Durres. It has a total land ar…
$2,924
per month
Commercial property 27 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 27 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 11
The premises are located on the ground floor of a building behind the Durres District Court.…
$292
per month
Commercial property 60 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 60 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
The space is located near "Rrota e Qerres" at "Kolegji Eneida", Neighborhood no.17, Durres. …
$291
per month
Commercial property 32 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 32 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 32 m²
This space is located on the ground floor of a new building in the "Train Station" area, Dur…
$585
per month
