  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Southern Albania, Albania

Vlora
13
11 properties total found
Commercial property 85 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 85 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
In Vlora, near the "Petro Marko" Theater, a business unit ideal for a bar is for rent. The u…
$727
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Commercial property 80 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 80 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Great Business Opportunity for Rent! Location: Veledin Kollozi Street, Vlorley, Albania  P…
$453
per month
Commercial property 45 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 45 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
The Store is located in the Center of Vlora. It is on the Second Floor in the Best and Orga…
$283
per month
Commercial property 50 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 50 m²
In Vlora, in Transbalkanika, at the Court of Appeal, a business unit is for rent. The unit c…
$519
per month
Commercial property 120 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 120 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
✅ Price: 200 Euro/Month (negotiable) ✅ Location: At Jumbo, Vlore ✅ Area: 120 m2 ✅ 3rd floor …
$208
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 70 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 70 m²
✅ Price: 600 Euro/Month ✅ Location: "Transbalkanic" road, Vlore ✅ Surface: 70m2 The area in …
$623
per month
Commercial property 86 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 86 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Commercial Premuses for Rent, this Comercial Property Located 100 Meters from Port of Vlora,…
$453
per month
Commercial property 470 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 470 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 470 m²
Floor 3
This Prime Commercial Property, Located on the Second Line of Lungomare Near Laid Hotel, Off…
$1,703
per month
Commercial property 200 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 200 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique Opportunity! Recently Reconsted Commercial Lease We are Thrilled to Pressent to You …
$568
per month
Commercial property 50 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 50 m²
Shop for long term  rent in Vlore !The premises for a store or office is located on the 2nd …
$314
per month
Commercial property 64 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 64 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 64 m²
✅ Rental price: 600 Euro/month ✅ Location: Lungomare, Vlora ✅ Area: 64m2 The property is lo…
$648
per month
Realting.com
