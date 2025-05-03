Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Tirana, Albania

3 properties total found
Shop 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
✅ Price: 35,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: Kinostudio, Tirana Shop for rent in an excellent loc…
$363
per month
Commercial property 75 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 75 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 75 m²
✅ Price: 1000 Euros/Month ✅ Location: "Nikolla Zoraqi" St., former Profarma ✅ Surface area: …
$1,135
per month
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT IN "BOOK BUILDING", CENTER, TIRANA in Tirana Municipality, Albania
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT IN "BOOK BUILDING", CENTER, TIRANA
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
✅ Price: 7000 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Rr. "Abdi Toptani", Tirana ✅ Surface: 80m2 ✅ Ground …
$7,289
per month
