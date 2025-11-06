Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Kamëz Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Revenue house 520 m² in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Revenue house 520 m²
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Area 520 m²
A business-purpose constructed property with large building volume and excellent road access…
$4,094
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Commercial property 140 m² in Paskuqan, Albania
Commercial property 140 m²
Paskuqan, Albania
Area 140 m²
A suitable space for offices or other business activities is offered for rent in the Paskuqa…
$934
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Realting.com
Go