New buildings for sale in Himare

Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Dhermi, Albania
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Studio for sale in Dhermi Veranda area 44.6 m2 Green Terrace Residence is the newest project in the Albanian Riviera, with a very favorable location near the coast of Dhermiu and Palasa. This project is a mix between greenery, the amazing view of the coast and the quality of constr…
Apartment building
Gjilek, Albania
from
$276,691
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Apartment for sale in Santorini Residence 2 with a total area of 152.72 m2 Veranda area 54.56 m2 Located on Drymades Beach, Drymades Village Holiday Resort comprises a series of terraced courtyards framed by architecture that weaves the project into a cohesive village feel. Following th…
