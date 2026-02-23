  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Himare
  4. New houses

New Build Houses in Himare, Albania

apartments
4
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Gjilek, Albania
from
$1,42M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
LUXURY VILLA UNDER CONSTRUCTION – SECOND ROW FROM THE SEA – €1,200,000 A premium villa currently under construction in Green Coast 2, located in Palasë, Vlorë. Positioned on the second row from the sea, this property offers an exclusive investment opportunity in one of Albania’s most presti…
Agency
Al Imobiliare
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Palase, Albania
from
$1,19M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
LUXURY VILLA UNDER CONSTRUCTION – SECOND ROW FROM THE SEA – €1,200,000 A premium villa currently under construction in Green Coast 2, located in Palasë, Vlorë. Positioned on the second row from the sea, this property offers an exclusive investment opportunity in one of Albania’s most presti…
Agency
Al Imobiliare
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
On the map
Realting.com
Go