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Residential properties for sale in Fier County, Albania

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Bashkia Fier
3
6 properties total found
House in Bashkia Lushnje, Albania
House
Bashkia Lushnje, Albania
Area 146 m²
Farm for sell in Lushnje. Land (truall) 450m2 +private house 146 m2. The land is all planted…
$117,940
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House in Levan, Albania
House
Levan, Albania
Area 93 m²
✅ Price: 70,000 Euro ✅ Location: Hoshtime, Vlore ✅ Land area: 300 m2 ✅ Building area: 93 m2 …
$84,109
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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1 bedroom apartment in Selite, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Selite, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Apartament per shitje 1+1, Rezidenca (TRIPOD ) Detaje për pronën: - Sipërfaqe totale : 61.4…
$183,013
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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House in Sheq i Madh, Albania
House
Sheq i Madh, Albania
Area 312 m²
🏢 3-STORY BUILDING FOR SALE – SHEQ I MADH, FIER 💰 TOTAL PRICE: 150,000 EURO 📐 Total co…
$175,298
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa in Xeng, Albania
Villa
Xeng, Albania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa in Divjake. Total area 202 sq.m. Ready to organize an online show!
$821,247
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sheq i Vogel, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sheq i Vogel, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
clear     1 391 / 5 000 Rezultatet e përkthimit Rezultati i përkthimit 🔑🏘 …
$207,625
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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Property types in Fier County

houses

Properties features in Fier County, Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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