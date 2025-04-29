Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Durrës County
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Durrës County, Albania

Bashkia Durres
50
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive First-Line Villa in Lura 3 Complex – Your Dream of Luxurious Seaside Living! We…
$911,630
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go