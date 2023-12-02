Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Durrës County, Albania

10 properties total found
Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Durres, Albania
Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€240,000
per month
Villa with garage, with basement, with parking in Durres, Albania
Villa with garage, with basement, with parking
Durres, Albania
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
€650,000
per month
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
€310,000
per month
Villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Durres, Albania
Villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
MODERN VILLA in HOLEM ⁇ म Has a built-up area of 370 m2. ⁇ 武 Plot area 350 m2. Organiz…
€550,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms with Online tour in Qerret, Albania
Villa 4 rooms with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 6 rooms
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€370,000
per month
Villa 7 rooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 7 rooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Villa with sea view at Cape of Rodon for sale! The villa is located in the "Cape of Rodon…
€369,000
per month
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Durres, Albania
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€250,000
per month
Villa 2 rooms in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 2 rooms
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under con…
€450,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 4 rooms
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€450,000
per month
Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

Realting.com
© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
