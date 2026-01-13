Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Durrës County, Albania

Bashkia Durres
302
303 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/9
Apartment 1+2 with balcony,90 square meters, floor -4, elevatorThe apartment is located 550 …
$640
per month
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/9
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a new building without an elevator, near the st…
$432
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a building opposite the Court, which is organiz…
$409
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a building without an elevator. It is organized…
$583
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located on the fourth floor from the ground in a building without an elevat…
$407
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/4
The apartment is located on the first floor of a four-story villa in Ish-Kenete, Durres. The…
$524
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located on the first residential floor of a building with an elevator and s…
$698
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 30 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 30 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
The commercial space is located on the beach, situated on the ground floor (0 level) and has…
$467
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
A 1+1 apartment in the center of Durrës is available for long-term rent (one year or more). …
$759
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
The apartment is located on the third floor of a four-story villa in Ish-Kenete, Durres. The…
$524
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
The studio apartment is located on the 1st floor of a building in the Beach area of Durres, …
$233
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a building with an elevator in the EKA complex …
$465
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
This charming two-bedroom apartment is located in the heart of the city, just a few steps fr…
$934
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
For long term rent (contract for year and longer) is 1+1 apartment in Plazh Rota Kuqe area. …
$468
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 720 m²
The land is located in the part of the Durres ring road where Shkozeti connects with Plepat,…
$583
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
The apartment is located on the second floor of a four-story villa in Ish-Kenete, Durres. Th…
$524
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 6
The apartment is located on the 6th floor with an elevator and sea view in the area of Vila …
$817
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7
The apartment is located on the 7th floor of a new building with an elevator near Bajram Cur…
$350
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located on the fourth floor from the ground in a new building with an eleva…
$384
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 6
The apartment is located in Vollga Durres, one of the most picturesque and sought-after area…
$1,401
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/9
The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a new building with an elevator near the Koral …
$350
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/12
The apartment is located on the 8th or 9th floor of a residential building near UKD in Durre…
$407
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a building without an elevator at the beach. It…
$642
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a new building with an elevator in the Beach ar…
$354
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a 3-storey villa located in the Spitalla area j…
$649
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 8/10
💶 Price: 550 €/month📐 Total area: 90 m2📦 Living area: 84 m2🛏 Bedrooms: 2🛁 Sanuzela: 1🏢 Floor…
$637
per month
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 4/5
The apartment is located on the 4th residential floor of a very high-quality 5-story buildin…
$822
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located on the fourth floor of an existing building with an elevator in the…
$319
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located on the fourth residential floor with a sea view in Golem, Durres. T…
$531
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located on the first floor in Plazh, Durres. The property has a total area …
$235
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська

