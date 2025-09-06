Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Durrës County, Albania

2 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located very close to the main road in the Ish-Keneta area of Durres. The prope…
$2,339
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
The house is located on the first floor of a two-story villa, near Eneida College. It is org…
$374
per month
