Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Durrës County, Albania

Bashkia Durres
92
92 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A 2+1 apartment is available for long-term rent (a contract for a year or more) in the very …
$728
per month
2+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN DURRES BEACH in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN DURRES BEACH
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located in the beach area in the first station on the third floor with a li…
$543
per month
2+1 Apartment for Rent Near Villa Koral, Beach - Durres! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2+1 Apartment for Rent Near Villa Koral, Beach - Durres!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is available for long-term rent in the Beach area, Durres. This apartment is o…
$566
per month
For rent 3+1+2 with Garage in Bashkia Durres, Albania
For rent 3+1+2 with Garage
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 8
Apartment for rent with garage at Ujesjellesi. The apartment is located on the 8th floor of …
$652
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is organized by a corridor that divides the rooms, kitchen, two bedrooms, bath…
$828
per month
FOR RENT APARTMENT 2+1 SEA VIEW, "WHITE HILL RESIDENCE" in Currila! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
FOR RENT APARTMENT 2+1 SEA VIEW, "WHITE HILL RESIDENCE" in Currila!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 3
🏡 The apartment is located in the Currila area in the newest residence "White Hill Residence…
$1,229
per month
RENT APARTMENT 3+1+2 DURRES in Bashkia Durres, Albania
RENT APARTMENT 3+1+2 DURRES
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11
RENT APARTMENT 3+1+2 DURRES  11st floor (with elevator) Water Supply Durres Membranous co…
Price on request
1+1 Apartment for Rent on the New Port Road, Durres - 600€ | 70m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1+1 Apartment for Rent on the New Port Road, Durres - 600€ | 70m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
Apartment for rent on the 4th floor of a 10-story building with an elevator on the New Port …
$679
per month
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For long-term rent (contract for a year or more) a 2+1 apartment is available for rent in th…
$733
per month
Rent apartment 1+1 Volga DURRES in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rent apartment 1+1 Volga DURRES
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Rent apartment 1+1 27-kateshi Volga DURRES @Address: Volga Durres 8th floor (with elevator) …
Price on request
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For long-term rent (a year or more) a 2+1 house with two bathrooms at the beginning of the B…
$636
per month
Apartment for Rent – Beach Area, Palace Hotel 🌊🏡 in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment for Rent – Beach Area, Palace Hotel 🌊🏡
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for Rent – Beach Area, Palace Hotel 🌊🏡 📍 Location: Next to Palace Hotel, with a…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For long-term rent (a year or more) house 2+1 in the Villa Pascucci area. The house has a …
$547
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
Rent (annual or monthly until summer). On the 5th floor with an elevator, 65 m2. Durres, I…
$438
per month
Apartment for Rent 2+1+2– Vollga, Durrës in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment for Rent 2+1+2– Vollga, Durrës
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment for Rent – Vollga, Durrës 📍 Location: Vollga, behind Gogo restaurant 🏠 Prope…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For long-term rent (contract for a year or more) a floor in a villa (2nd floor) with 2 bedro…
$680
per month
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For long-term rent is a 2+1 apartment with a new modern renovation in a new building, in the…
$848
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 12
A 1+1 apartment is rented out with a view of the city   with an excellent repair, all is equ…
$869
per month
1+1 Apartment for Rent in the Center of Durres! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1+1 Apartment for Rent in the Center of Durres!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
A modern 1+1 apartment is available for rent, well-furnished and equipped to the highest sta…
$486
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment 1 + 1 with new renovation and furniture in the area of Villa Zogut, Volga.Ready to…
$592
per month
FOR RENT 1+1 APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW, PLAZH, DURRES! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
FOR RENT 1+1 APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW, PLAZH, DURRES!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a well-maintained building near the sea! The…
$720
per month
APARTMENT NEAR THE FIRST BEACH STATION WITH A SEA VIEW! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
APARTMENT NEAR THE FIRST BEACH STATION WITH A SEA VIEW!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 3
🏡 APARTMENT NEAR THE FIRST BEACH STATION WITH A SEA VIEW! 📍 The apartment is located on t…
$671
per month
Sea Front View, 1+1 Apartment for Rent! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Sea Front View, 1+1 Apartment for Rent!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
The apartment is located in the Shkembi te Kavaje area, on the 4th floor of a new building w…
$622
per month
3+1+2T APARTMENT FOR RENT IN ONE OF THE MOST COVETED AREAS OF THE CITY, IN VOLGA! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3+1+2T APARTMENT FOR RENT IN ONE OF THE MOST COVETED AREAS OF THE CITY, IN VOLGA!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
🏡 3+1+2T APARTMENT FOR RENT IN ONE OF THE MOST COVETED AREAS OF THE CITY, IN VOLGA! 📍 Spa…
$1,032
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 1+1 & Nbsp is proposed; with a beautiful sea view for a long time for a long time,…
$543
per month
Apartment for Rent 2+1 - Vollga, Durrës sea view in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment for Rent 2+1 - Vollga, Durrës sea view
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment for Rent 2+1 - Vollga, Durrës 📍 Vollga - Durrës 🏠 Apartment 2+1 🏕 Floor: 5th …
Price on request
For Rent: 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View – Hotel Adriatik, Durrës in Bashkia Durres, Albania
For Rent: 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View – Hotel Adriatik, Durrës
Bashkia Durres, Albania
For Rent: 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View – Hotel Adriatik, Durrës 📍 Location: Near Hot…
Price on request
Apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 2+1 in Durres Rent for aear We Present to You a Magnificent 2+1 Apartment Located …
$471
per month
2+1 Apartment for Rent in Plazh Hekurudha, Durres - 400€ | 52.89m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2+1 Apartment for Rent in Plazh Hekurudha, Durres - 400€ | 52.89m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
2+1 apartment for rent on the fourth floor of a five-story building in Plazh Hekurudha, Durr…
$453
per month
super apartment for rent 2 + 1 residence white Hill Durres in Bashkia Durres, Albania
super apartment for rent 2 + 1 residence white Hill Durres
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
* * Super apartment for rent 2 + 1 residence white  Hill Durres * * Sea and pool views** ** …
Price on request
