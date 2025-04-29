Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Durrës County, Albania

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/9
On sale Penthouse 3+2 with sea views and repair in the very center of the area of ​​the beac…
$335,482
$335,482
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 10/10
This luxurious apartment is located on the tenth floor of a new and modernized building in S…
$211,053
$211,053
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 7/7
Penthouse for Sale with Sea View in a New Building, Just 150 m from the Beach! Orie…
$436,247
$436,247
