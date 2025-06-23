Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

5 properties total found
Business Space for Sale in the City Center! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Business Space for Sale in the City Center!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Area: 195 m² Details: Spacious hall 2 bathrooms Located in one…
$316,798
Bar / Restaurant in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bar / Restaurant
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Local for sale near the train station! The environment is located on the 0th floor. It has…
$529,772
Commercial premises for sale in the Durres Train Station Garden!! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial premises for sale in the Durres Train Station Garden!!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 140 m²
For sale premises in the train station garden in Durres with an area of 140 m². The bar is …
$623,213
Restaurant 400 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 400 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 400 m²
A bar launge in the Volga area is sold. Real estate is sold as an environment and as an acti…
$514,050
Bar Restaurant Hotel for sale near the Olympic Park in Durrës!!! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bar Restaurant Hotel for sale near the Olympic Park in Durrës!!!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Number of floors 2
Bar Restaurant Hotel in Rinia, Durrës, near the Olympic Park. The total area of 2010 m² incl…
$584,957
