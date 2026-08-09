Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

;
Bashkia Durres
4
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Restaurant 219 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 219 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
This space is located on the ground floor of a 6-story building and has an area of 219 m2 ac…
$410,471
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Restaurant 133 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 133 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 133 m²
Floor 1
Bar-restaurant together with the activity, built and functional for 13 years, positioned nex…
$346,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Restaurant 56 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 56 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
Business premises, designed for a bar-cafe, but suitable to be transformed into the exercise…
$107,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
TekceTekce
Commercial premises for sale in the Durres Train Station Garden!! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial premises for sale in the Durres Train Station Garden!!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 140 m²
For sale premises in the train station garden in Durres with an area of 140 m². The bar is …
$623,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Northern Albania

сommercial properties
hotels
manufacture buildings
warehouses
Realting.com
Go