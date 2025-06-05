Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

сommercial property
3
Hotel Delete
3 properties total found
HOTEL FOR SALE +1200m2 LAND ON ROBIT MOUNTAIN! in Golem, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE +1200m2 LAND ON ROBIT MOUNTAIN!
Golem, Albania
Rooms 34
Area 3 000 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE +1200m2 LAND ON ROBIT MOUNTAIN! The hotel is located in one of the areas m…
Price on request
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 1 750 m² in Golem, Albania
Hotel 1 750 m²
Golem, Albania
Area 1 750 m²
Number of floors 5
Продаётся гостиница in the recreation area. Расположена в 900 meters and пляжа, 5 meters lon…
$1,27M
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
HOTEL FOR SALE IN GOLEM in Golem, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN GOLEM
Golem, Albania
Rooms 16
Area 871 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel consists of 2 floors in a new building located in Golem!!! • The hotel is compo…
$1,65M
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
