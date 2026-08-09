Hotels for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Southern Albania, Albania

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Saranda
6
Orikum
3
Vlora
12
Bashkia Sarande
6
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19 properties total found
Hotel 666 m² in Saranda, Albania
Hotel 666 m²
Saranda, Albania
Area 666 m²
Number of floors 4
A hotel for sale in one of Saranda's most sought-after locations, situated on the beachfront…
$3,45M
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HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA! in Radhime, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA!
Radhime, Albania
Area 2 470 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: 4-story hotel with usable terrace, 1 basement floor, swimming pool, playground, an…
$5,16M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Hotel in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel for sale in Cold Water, with a wonderful view of the sea. The hotel has 1 floor, where…
$1,92M
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Hotel 300 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 300 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
Shesim Hotel në Lungomare, Vlorë. Në një nga zonat më elitare dhe turistike të qytetit, në …
$1,72M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
HOTEL FOR SALE IN VLORE! in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN VLORE!
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located in an area with high pedestrian traffic, very close to the Vlore-Skele …
$1,76M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Hotel 200 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Hotel 200 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
✅ Location: Sarande ✅ Area of each floor: 200 m2 each ✅ Land surface: 600 m2 ✅ Price: Accord…
$2,08M
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Hotel 2 200 m² in Radhime, Albania
Hotel 2 200 m²
Radhime, Albania
Area 2 200 m²
Exclusive hotel for sale in Radhimë, Vlorë, in one of the most sought-after and fastest-grow…
$4,69M
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Hotel 397 m² in Orikum, Albania
Hotel 397 m²
Orikum, Albania
Area 397 m²
The hotel is for sale in a perfect area with a fantastic view to the sea and city ,between p…
$424,585
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Best Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Vlora Center, Near The Beach And Lungomare in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Best Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Vlora Center, Near The Beach And Lungomare
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 772 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury Hotel For Sale In Vlora Albania. - Great Investment With High Profits, Near The Beach…
$2,35M
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Ideal Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Saranda, Near The Beach in Gjashte, Albania
Ideal Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Saranda, Near The Beach
Gjashte, Albania
Area 524 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel For Sale In Saranda, Vlora Region, South Of Albania. This is a rare opportunity to acq…
$1,09M
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Hotel 300 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 300 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/8
Shesim Hotel on the Lungomare, Vlora. In one of the most elite and tourist areas of the cit…
$1,75M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
🔑🏨 3-STORY HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏨 3-STORY HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
🔑🏨 3-STORY HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL, VLORA 💰 SALE PRICE: 2,500,000 EURO 📌 PROPERTY DE…
$2,88M
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DES Real Estate
Languages
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𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗩𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗔 - 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗔. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗩𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗔 - 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗔.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗟 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘.   📍 Front line on the promenade. 🌊 Sea view. ⛱️ Only 50m from the…
Price on request
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Hotel 888 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 888 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 888 m²
For sale: A 6-story building, each floor offering 148 m² of versatile space, ideally located…
$1,42M
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Hotel 450 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Hotel 450 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/3
Skanderbeg Street, just 80 meters as the crow flies from the sea Area: 450m2 Veranda area: 5…
$1,77M
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
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HOTEL FOR SALE, IN VLORA WITH SEA VIEW! in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE, IN VLORA WITH SEA VIEW!
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
Functional hotel for sale in one of the most preferred areas of Vlora "Uji i Ftohtë", Lungom…
$1,58M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Hotel 1 200 m² in Gjilek, Albania
Hotel 1 200 m²
Gjilek, Albania
Area 1 200 m²
? Dhermi ? Land area: 8000m2 ? Construction area: 1200m2 ▪️ Price: 4,000,000 Euros Dhërmi i…
$4,60M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 1 000 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 1 000 m²
The apartments are located on the southern side of the city of Vlora, in Uja i Ftohte, offer…
$1
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🔑🏨 HOTEL FOR SALE IN TRANSBALKANIKE, VLORA. 📍 Near Big Market in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏨 HOTEL FOR SALE IN TRANSBALKANIKE, VLORA. 📍 Near Big Market
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
🔑🏨 HOTEL FOR SALE IN TRANSBALKANIKE, VLORA. 📍 Near Big Market 🏨 This hotel represents a …
$341,182
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano

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