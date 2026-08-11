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Residential properties for sale in Berat County, Albania

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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Terpan, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Terpan, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment 1+1 for sale - Kaltersia Complex - Mali i Robit - Golem, Durres - Kavaje. - 2nd f…
$105,188
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Berat Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Berat Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
🏛️ Antique House in the Berat Castle for Sale In one of the most unique and historic areas o…
$267,078
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Berat Municipality, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Berat Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storey villa in Berat for sale! At the entrance to Berat, a 3-storey villa is offered, su…
$384,354
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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Properties features in Berat County, Albania

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