Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/8
🏡 1+1 apartment near the sea at Shkëmbi i Kavajës 📍 The apartment is located in the Shkëmbi…
$80,153
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Large luxury apartment in Durres The apartment has been expensively renovated, has Italian …
$370,640
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 1
A 2+1 apartment with a sea view is for sale at "WHITE HILL RESIDENCE" in Currila, Durres. Th…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 15/28
Super apartment is sold on the ground floor with sea views. Located on the 15th floor of a 2…
$255,249
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 15/20
This apartment 1+1 is sold in Shkembty and Kavay, Durres. It consists of a living room with …
$140,728
