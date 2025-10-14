Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Durres
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Bashkia Durres, Albania

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
For Sale: Duplex by the Sea in Shkëmbi i Kavajës area, Durrës — only 20 meters from the beac…
$191,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 7
Apartment 3 +2 +4 bathrooms and Terass in the center of Durresa, the Marie Kaculini area. Th…
$383,208
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Triplex has a total area of ​​340 m2, of which 205 m2 are internal, which are organized in a…
$466,928
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Tut TravelTut Travel
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Two-storey duplex with direct sea views! Apartment 2+1 with new modern renovation and furnit…
$283,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Durres, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go