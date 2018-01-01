Universal Mellia Group

Company description

Welcome to Universal Property Group– a team of motivated real estate professionals with profound experience in the Bulgarian property market!

Our knowledge and experience dates back to 2006 and we strive to maintain an impeccable reputation throughout the years.

We specialize in properties located in the beautiful sea, ski and spa resorts in Bulgaria. The majority of our offers represent a great investment opportunity in popular tourist destinations as you can rent them out and at the same time give you the option to live in these