  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Universal Mellia Group

Universal Mellia Group

Bulgaria, Bulgaria Stara Zagora 6000 Gen Gurko Street 61, floor 3, ofice 5
Share using:
QR
Universal Mellia Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Български
Website
Website
bg-realty.com
Company description

Welcome to Universal Property Group– a team of motivated real estate professionals with profound experience in the Bulgarian property market!

Our knowledge and experience dates back to 2006 and we strive to maintain an impeccable reputation throughout the years.

We specialize in properties located in the beautiful sea, ski and spa resorts in Bulgaria. The majority of our offers represent a great investment opportunity in popular tourist destinations as you can rent them out and at the same time give you the option to live in these

Our agents in Bulgaria
Kalina Angelova
Kalina Angelova
141 properties
Agencies nearby
BESTAY PROPERTY LTD
70 properties

Bestay Property — a real estate agency which supports people to find or sell their home, land or other property in Sofia and all over Bulgaria. We assist companies to achieve success, by acquiring or sell housing investment, office, hotel, shop, restaurant or other property.

We created the agency through our skills and experience in sales and advertising of real estate. In our work, we invest time and energy, apply flexibility in every transaction and create a quick and convenient negotiation process.

Bestay Property’s motto «Special Person. Special Estate» presents our mission — to connect the right person with the right property. Welcome to Bestay Property!

Oazis realty
885 properties

Bulgarian estate agency «Oasis realty». Our own database includes more than 500 exceptional verified properties. We are located on the southern coast of the country in Nesebar city.

We sell apartments, houses, investment objects, primary and secondary real estate. Besides, we render assistance in accessing bank products such as mortgage loans, etc.

Hit Properties
38 properties

Bulgaria is a country with a low level of income and a heterogeneous infrastructure, which does not prevent it from remaining on the list of the most attractive countries for investment in real estate.

It is in demand not only among Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians; recently, residents of Germany and Israel have shown increased interest.

The active sale of apartments in Bulgaria is facilitated by: warm, favorable climate; affordable prices; high rental yield; a wide range of options for secondary housing and new buildings.

My Sunny Bulgaria
8 properties

We from "MySunnyBulgaria " are company with young and dynamic team, specialized in the sphere of professional mediation for sale-trade or renting relations for all types of properties – residential, commercial, office, industrial, plots and houses, as well as management and realization of the investments in the sphere of real estates for Bulgarian and foreign companies. We maintain a comprehensive database of our own and we provide daily updated information for the sale and rent of properties in the country.

Dream Home
489 properties

The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.   Our main advantages: Considerable experience; Professionalism and established reputation;   Large database of real estate objects; Our own exclusive property; The most favourable terms of transactions; Full support and after-sales service; Competent employees; Offices in different countries; Organization of seminars, trips and events; Profitable and secure cooperation.

Realting.com
Go