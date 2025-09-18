  1. Realting.com
Niva Il

Bulgaria, Donchevo
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
4 years 10 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.bulgaria-spb.com/
About the agency
We have extensive experience of more than 10 years in the field of Bulgarian real estate sales. We continue to provide the following services: — Buying real estate in Bulgaria, including all sea and ski resorts, the cities of Burgas, Varna, rural houses, land for various purposes, commercial objects; — Selling real estate in Bulgaria, all sea resorts in Bulgaria, the cities of Burgas, Varna, rural houses, commercial facilities for various purposes: restaurants, shops, office space, premises for conducting any type of business in Bulgaria (beauty salon, bakery, repair, service, recording studio, medical or fitness center); — Over the past few years, we have been actively developing rental real estate activities in Bulgaria, promoting the property by the sea, and we have been quite successful! Through our agency, you can rent out your own apartments in Bulgaria or rent apartments for yourself. We are professionally engaged in service, performing the full-scope realization of work: preparing an apartment for rent, furnishing an apartment, searching for clients, booking, meeting guests at the airport and checking in on a 24-hour basis, cleaning, calculations, payment of utilities and taxes in Bulgaria, shopping services for guests, car rental; — Applying for Bulgarian tourist visas, Bulgarian real estate visas, D visa; — You can also purchase flight tickets to Bulgaria for scheduled or сharter flights through our company or our partners, — Applying for insurance in Bulgaria; — For those who need legal support in Bulgaria to prepare documents for a purchase and sale transaction in Bulgaria, we provide all the necessary services, including legal advice on real estate and registration of a residence permit in Bulgaria.
Our agents in Bulgaria
ILYA Vagin
ILYA Vagin
