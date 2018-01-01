Dream Home
Bulgaria, Болгария, 9000, г.Варна, ул. Никола Вапцаров 5, Централ Плаза, эт.3
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Website
Company description
The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.
Our main advantages:
Considerable experience;
Professionalism and established reputation;
Large database of real estate objects;
Our own exclusive property;
The most favourable terms of transactions;
Full support and after-sales service;
Competent employees;
Offices in different countries;
Organization of seminars, trips and events;
Profitable and secure cooperation.
