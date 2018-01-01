  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Dream Home

Dream Home

Bulgaria, Болгария, 9000, г.Варна, ул. Никола Вапцаров 5, Централ Плаза, эт.3
Share using:
QR
Dream Home
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Website
Website
www.dreamhome-bg.ru
Company description

The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.  

Our main advantages:
Considerable experience;
Professionalism and established reputation;  
Large database of real estate objects;
Our own exclusive property;
The most favourable terms of transactions;
Full support and after-sales service;
Competent employees;
Offices in different countries;
Organization of seminars, trips and events;
Profitable and secure cooperation.

Our agents in Bulgaria
Galina Mihaylova
Galina Mihaylova
489 properties
Agencies nearby
Universal Mellia Group
141 property

Welcome to Universal Property Group– a team of motivated real estate professionals with profound experience in the Bulgarian property market!

Our knowledge and experience dates back to 2006 and we strive to maintain an impeccable reputation throughout the years.

We specialize in properties located in the beautiful sea, ski and spa resorts in Bulgaria. The majority of our offers represent a great investment opportunity in popular tourist destinations as you can rent them out and at the same time give you the option to live in these

CARE ESTATE BG

Ние сме Агенция за недвижими имоти КЕЪР ЕСТЕЙТ БГ, като препоръчваме на пазара за недвижими имоти повече от пет години.  Агенцията не осигурява високо професионално съдействие при покупко - продажба и отдаване под наем на недвижими имоти, гарантираща на клиента максимална сигурност и спокойствие по време и след сключване на сделката.  Нашата цел е да предоставяме на клиентите си експертни консултантски услуги в областта на недвижимата собственост, стремим се към целия процес на покупка на имот , за да бъде лесен, приятен и без излишен стрес. КАКВО ПРЕДЛАГАМЕ: Съпровождане през целия път на всяка сделка, което включва:  Посредничество при покупка на недвижим имот  Посредничество при продажба на недвижим имот  Юридически консултации във връзка с недвижимата собственост  Подготовка на всички необходими документи за изповядване на сделката  Проверки за тежест на недвижим имот  Изготвяне на нотариални актове и всички други необходими документи  Съдействие при нужда от ремонтни дейности  Консултация с кредитен експерт при нужда от ипотечен или друг вид кредит Агенция CARE ESTATE BG ще бъде до Вас през целия процес на покупко – продажба, защото Вие не просто купувате жилище, а правите емоционален и незабравим момент от живота си, който със сигурност трябва да бъде съпроводен от положителни емоции и професионална защита.

Atikante Estates
1 property

A real estate agency of new generation. We use cutting-edge expensive technologies:

3D virtual reality; HD photo quality; accurate architectural surveys and sketches of rooms; implementation of social media for reaching more customers; free legal, architectural and accounting advice which is included into the commission; we cooperate with the largest foreign companies and investment funds; Besides being a broker, we are also an investor: we rent, purchase and sell real estate.

If you need any help connected with real estate don't hesitate to contact us!

Kvadrat Riel Esteyt EOOD
371 property

The company was founded in 2013. The main goal of the «Square» agency is suitable assistance in the purchase or sale of real estate. We aspire to improve, enter new markets outside of Bulgaria, and be remarkable for the attitude towards our customers.

Our mission: to satisfy any of our client’s needs, correspond to their wishes, opportunities, and ideas.

DRIYM VIZhN NEDVIZhIMI IMOTI
339 properties

DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagues was built through our uncompromising quality standards, hard and honest work. Our company strives to improve the image of real estate agents every day

Realting.com
Go