Poland, ul.Twarda 18, Warsaw 00-105, Poland
Real estate agency
2012
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
www.ew-reals.pl
East West Reals is the real estate agency in Warsaw which works exclusively under the requests of foreign customers-buyers. We specialize in sales and rental transactions of residential, commercial real estate, houses and land plots in Warsaw. All our agents speak english, russian, polish and have the appropriate licenses! We provide the most comprehensive service, full support for the client for 2-3 years of construction of the facility (when purchase is off-plan from developer).

We offer properties from absolutely all developers in Warsaw (more than 500), we have access to the database with all properties from the owners, and we also cooperate with other real estate agencies (more than 150), so the client turning to us gets full access to all existing property as in the market primary and secondary.

Therefore, the client does not need to contact other agencies. We work exclusively for the requests of foreign customers-buyers, and never represent the interests of the seller during the transaction. We cooperate with professional credit consultants, verified repair firms and architects, notary and lawyer's offices, with licensed translators and we can support you at every stage related to the acquisition of real estate in every (!) issue.

Selection of property;
Presentation of real estate;
Support in opening bank accounts in Poland;
Price negotiation in the interests of the buyer;
Support of all stages of the transaction: reservation contract, notarial contract with the Developer, the main contract of sale;
Organization of the presence of sworn translator in transactions (by Polish law);
Consulting and information support throughout the construction period (for off-plan property);
Assistance in registration of property rights of the new owner in the relevant authorities: registration as a payer of the relevant taxes, signing of agreements with the energy supplier, house management etc.

ADDITIONALLY: By Polish law the civil liability of a real estate agency is insured in the amount of PLN 1,500,000.

1 344 properties
