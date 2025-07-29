  1. Realting.com
Poland, Warsaw
Developer
1986
Less than a month
English
www.rem-budex.pl
About the developer

Family Real Estate company est. 1986. We sell and rent apartments in Warsaw and the closest Warsaw towns. We build with our employees and pay attention to the smallest details. You can find the quality in our projects.

Services

selling apartments

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 19:19
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Warsaw)
Monday
08:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
08:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
08:00 - 18:00
Thursday
08:00 - 18:00
Friday
08:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
