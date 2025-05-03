Horizon Properties

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We have been living in Montenegro for more than 13 years. Not just living I would say, but enjoying every single day spent in this amazing and unique country, which is extremely diverse and multifaceted. The country which is very kind, cozy, home-like and at the same time has incredible pote…
The company Athos Real Estate was established in the summer of 2007, in Podgorica.
It was named after one of the three peninsulas of Halkidiki - Athos.
"Atos is a mountain and a peninsula in northern Greece and it is the seat of the 20 Orthodox monasteries. As only monks are allowed to…
When you buy any property overseas, whether it's for use as a holiday home, permanent home or investment, you want to ensure you are using the right people to help you through the process, and that's where, if you are looking to buy property in Montenegro, the team at CMM Montenegro can help…