Monte-Life Real estate agency Agentstvo nedvizhimosti

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The Monte-Life Agency has a 10-year experience in the real estate market of Montenegro. We have an extensive property database throughout the whole country: studio apartments, houses, high-end accommodation, hotels, boutique villas, investment projects, and construction sites. We accompany our clients at every stage of a transaction, assist with legal paperwork and obtaining a residence permit. Montenegro is a country with enormous potential. Buying real estate here is not only a great investment but also an opportunity for a stable rental income.
We will be happy to have you as our client!
Services
We provide our clients with complex follow-up support at each step of the process. The most favorable terms of real estate transactions! Full legal support and advice on the purchase, sale, registration, and rental of immovables. Assistance in obtaining a permanent and/or temporary residence permit in Montenegro.
Notarial and legal support at your service.
ES35 - A portal to a new life in the Balkans!
ES35 real estate platform is great tool for both: those who try to sell real estate or rent out their propery and those who wants to buy a house, apartment, land or business premises as well as those who are searching for a best properies for rent.
LEO ESTATE is an agency based in Budva which offers a full property & business consulting services for international investors & tourists for entire Montenegro.
LEO ESTATE has a collection of different type of properties across Montenegro you can buy or rent, from high quality apartments…
We save time and money for clients by investing in real estate in Montenegro
Our company has been in the real estate market since 2013.
We work under direct Contracts with Developers who are the owners of the land they build up, timely paying all payments and taxes, having official bui…
WestHill Real Estate Agency offers real estate for sale and rents in European countries: Spain, Cyprus, Montenegro. We entered the European real estate market many years ago and since then we have successfully been helping our clients obtain their dream home. Dealing with trusted developers …
We are the REGISTERED REAL ESTATE AGENCY in Montenegro that provides a full range of services at all stages of the property purchase process in Montenegro. Our database includes more than 400 properties, and cooperation with reliable lawyers, accountants and renovation and furnishing special…
10
1
Recommend
3
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com