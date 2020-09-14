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Monte-Life Real estate agency Agentstvo nedvizhimosti

Montenegro, Budva Municipality
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2012
On the platform
On the platform
5 years 8 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
About the agency
The Monte-Life Agency has a 10-year experience in the real estate market of Montenegro. We have an extensive property database throughout the whole country: studio apartments, houses, high-end accommodation, hotels, boutique villas, investment projects, and construction sites. We accompany our clients at every stage of a transaction, assist with legal paperwork and obtaining a residence permit. Montenegro is a country with enormous potential. Buying real estate here is not only a great investment but also an opportunity for a stable rental income. We will be happy to have you as our client!
Services
We provide our clients with complex follow-up support at each step of the process. The most favorable terms of real estate transactions! Full legal support and advice on the purchase, sale, registration, and rental of immovables. Assistance in obtaining a permanent and/or temporary residence permit in Montenegro. Notarial and legal support at your service.
Our agents in Montenegro
Cvetlana Konyuhova
Cvetlana Konyuhova
10 properties
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