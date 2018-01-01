  1. Realting.com
Cleox Inversiones

Spain, URBANIZACION ALOHA GARDENS, BLOCK. 11, OFF.8 29660 MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN
Cleox Inversiones
Real estate agency
2002
English, Русский, Español
www.cleoxinversiones.com
Company description

We are an experienced Real Estate Agency in Marbella, Costa del Sol. We have been open since 2004, but both partners (Enrique Dominguez and Karen Yelin), have been working in the real estate sector for many years before. We are currently the representatives of EREN (European Real Estate Network) on the Costa del Sol, a network of European real estate agencies working in the luxury market.

At Cleox Inversiones we strive every day to have the best properties for everyone who wants to invest on the Costa del Sol. In Mijas, Marbella, Benahavis, Estepona and Sotogrande, near the sea or in the mountains.

We have more than 20,000 properties chosen to make all your dreams come true: front line beach properties, unique properties, golf villas, mansions in La Zagaleta, new developments, plots and projects for luxury villas.

Our team will accompany you from the beginning so that you can find the home of your dreams and make your investment safe and secure.

Services

Buying and selling properties

Exclusive property sales

Sale of plots and projects. Construction and marketing. Project management.

Reforms and decoration

Advice on obtaining mortgage loans.

Karen Yelin
Karen Yelin
81 properties
