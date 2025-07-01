  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah

Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,12M
BTC
13.3127472
ETH
697.7779979
USDT
1 106 542.8471148
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
34
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 27447
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah:

An Iconic New Landmark of Architectural Elegance and Seaside Living.

Project Highlights

PASSO by Beyond, developed by Omniyat’s ultra-premium brand, redefines beachfront living on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent. With its two sculptural towers – Avita and Bella – the project combines wave-inspired architecture, wellness-focused design, and resort-style luxury.

It is not just a residence – it is a statement of prestige.

Units, Sizes & Prices

Unit TypeSize (m²) Starting Price (€)

1 Bedroom ~ 90 m² from 960.000€

2 Bedrooms ~ 147 m² from 1.500.000€

3 Bedrooms ~ 197 m² from 3.050.000€

4 Bedrooms ~ 270–320 m² from 5.000.000€

5 BR Penthouse ~ 703 m²Price on request–

6 BR Beach Mansion ~ 945 m²Price on request–

 

Every residence is designed with panoramic sea views, expansive terraces, and resort-style layouts.

Completion & Payment Plan

  • Handover: Q3 2029

  • Payment Plan:

    • 10% booking

    • 50% during construction

    • 40% on handover

Facilities & Amenities:

  • 250m exclusive private beach with lounges & cabanas.

  • Multiple infinity pools overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

  • Wellness Pavilion with spa, sauna, meditation & yoga decks.

  • State-of-the-art fitness center & sky gardens.

  • Private cinema, library & co-working lounges.

  • Children’s Montessori-inspired play area.

  • 24/7 concierge, valet & security services.

  • Beach cafes & boutique retail on the promenade.

Location Benefits:

  • Prime spot on Palm Jumeirah – West Crescent

  • 2 min → Atlantis The Royal

  • 10 min → Dubai Marina

  • 20 min → Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

  • Exclusive address with limited beachfront inventory

Investment Highlights:

  • Golden Visa eligibility for qualifying investors.

  • Tax-free ownership & 0% commission.

  • Crypto payments accepted (BTC, ETH, USDT).

  • Strong ROI through short-term luxury rentals.

  • Rare opportunity to own low-density, ultra-luxury beachfront property.

PASSO by Beyond is the future icon of Palm Jumeirah – where sculptural beauty meets wellness and exclusivity.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Delphine Beach Residences
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$306,776
Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$369,035
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$378,746
Apartment building The WaterWay by Prestige One
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$541,133
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Residences — luxury high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a spa center near a yacht club in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,37M
You are viewing
Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,12M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$406,278
Meydan Horizon is a leading multifunctional complex. The project occupies the area of 185.5 hectares, offers a panoramic view of Ras Al Khor, and covers more than 39 million square feet. Amenities cinema play room kids' playground gym yoga studio kids' pool family pool juice bar adult swimm…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New ES Golf Verge Residence with a swimming pool, a golf course and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New ES Golf Verge Residence with a swimming pool, a golf course and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$692,809
Imagine your life, where every day will start with a picturesque view of the endless emerald golf courses and the genial sunshine, which fills your home with mild light. ES Golf Verge is the ideal balance of nature and luxury, a place, where stylish architecture harmoniously blends with the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Bay 2 by Cavalli — new luxury residence by DAMAC at 150 meters from the sea in Dubai Harbour
Residential complex Bay 2 by Cavalli — new luxury residence by DAMAC at 150 meters from the sea in Dubai Harbour
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,48M
The residence features a lounge area, a steam batha and a sauna, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a landscaped garden, a concierge. Completion - January, 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 150 meters School - 3 km Pharmacy - 1 km Shopping mall - 3 km Burj Khalifa - 21 km Airpo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications