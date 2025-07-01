Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah

PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah:

An Iconic New Landmark of Architectural Elegance and Seaside Living.

Project Highlights

PASSO by Beyond, developed by Omniyat’s ultra-premium brand, redefines beachfront living on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent. With its two sculptural towers – Avita and Bella – the project combines wave-inspired architecture, wellness-focused design, and resort-style luxury.

It is not just a residence – it is a statement of prestige.

Units, Sizes & Prices

Unit TypeSize (m²) Starting Price (€)

1 Bedroom ~ 90 m² from 960.000€

2 Bedrooms ~ 147 m² from 1.500.000€

3 Bedrooms ~ 197 m² from 3.050.000€

4 Bedrooms ~ 270–320 m² from 5.000.000€

5 BR Penthouse ~ 703 m²Price on request–

6 BR Beach Mansion ~ 945 m²Price on request–

Every residence is designed with panoramic sea views, expansive terraces, and resort-style layouts.

Completion & Payment Plan

Handover: Q3 2029

Payment Plan: 10% booking 50% during construction 40% on handover



Facilities & Amenities:

250m exclusive private beach with lounges & cabanas.

Multiple infinity pools overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Wellness Pavilion with spa, sauna, meditation & yoga decks.

State-of-the-art fitness center & sky gardens.

Private cinema, library & co-working lounges.

Children’s Montessori-inspired play area.

24/7 concierge, valet & security services.

Beach cafes & boutique retail on the promenade.

Location Benefits:

Prime spot on Palm Jumeirah – West Crescent

2 min → Atlantis The Royal

10 min → Dubai Marina

20 min → Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

Exclusive address with limited beachfront inventory

Investment Highlights:

Golden Visa eligibility for qualifying investors.

Tax-free ownership & 0% commission.

Crypto payments accepted (BTC, ETH, USDT).

Strong ROI through short-term luxury rentals.

Rare opportunity to own low-density, ultra-luxury beachfront property.

PASSO by Beyond is the future icon of Palm Jumeirah – where sculptural beauty meets wellness and exclusivity.