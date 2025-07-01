Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah

PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah:
An Iconic New Landmark of Architectural Elegance and Seaside Living.
Project Highlights
PASSO by Beyond, developed by Omniyat’s ultra-premium brand, redefines beachfront living on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent. With its two sculptural towers – Avita and Bella – the project combines wave-inspired architecture, wellness-focused design, and resort-style luxury.
It is not just a residence – it is a statement of prestige.
Units, Sizes & Prices
Unit TypeSize (m²) Starting Price (€)
1 Bedroom ~ 90 m² from 960.000€
2 Bedrooms ~ 147 m² from 1.500.000€
3 Bedrooms ~ 197 m² from 3.050.000€
4 Bedrooms ~ 270–320 m² from 5.000.000€
5 BR Penthouse ~ 703 m²Price on request–
6 BR Beach Mansion ~ 945 m²Price on request–
Every residence is designed with panoramic sea views, expansive terraces, and resort-style layouts.
Completion & Payment Plan
Handover: Q3 2029
Payment Plan:
10% booking
50% during construction
40% on handover
Facilities & Amenities:
250m exclusive private beach with lounges & cabanas.
Multiple infinity pools overlooking the Arabian Gulf.
Wellness Pavilion with spa, sauna, meditation & yoga decks.
State-of-the-art fitness center & sky gardens.
Private cinema, library & co-working lounges.
Children’s Montessori-inspired play area.
24/7 concierge, valet & security services.
Beach cafes & boutique retail on the promenade.
Location Benefits:
Prime spot on Palm Jumeirah – West Crescent
2 min → Atlantis The Royal
10 min → Dubai Marina
20 min → Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa
Exclusive address with limited beachfront inventory
Investment Highlights:
Golden Visa eligibility for qualifying investors.
Tax-free ownership & 0% commission.
Crypto payments accepted (BTC, ETH, USDT).
Strong ROI through short-term luxury rentals.
Rare opportunity to own low-density, ultra-luxury beachfront property.
PASSO by Beyond is the future icon of Palm Jumeirah – where sculptural beauty meets wellness and exclusivity.