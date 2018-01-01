  1. Realting.com
UAE, Ras Al Khaimah
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2014
Languages
English, Русский
Website
dreamcatcherrealestate.ae
Company description

Since 2014, Dream Catcher Real Estate Brokers has earned an excellent reputation among
our clients, providing expert services in the field of real estate in Dubai. As
how the team grew, the coverage of Dream Catcher grew.
Dream Catcher Real Estate Management — is a wide range of management services
real estate and brokerage services in Ras al-Khaimah, created to satisfy
the needs of the current and expected growth of residential and commercial real estate in
the prosperous northern emirate. We carefully select and place employees in
various business areas to provide the best service for our current and
potential clients.

Why Dream Catcher?
Our company provides a wide range of services: from sale and rental to management
real-estate. With Dream Catcher, customers get useful tips in such areas,
as investment in real estate and real estate management, as well as relevant
analysis and trends of the local real estate market.
Dream Catcher Real Estate Management as a brokerage company has a wide portfolio
residential and commercial properties in the United Arab Emirates. Thanks
we can cooperate with leading developers for many years
provide our customers with the latest releases and best offers.
Dream Catcher works with customers who are looking for an individual, creative approach
and fresh concepts to take advantage of market opportunities in conditions of
tough competition. Individuals, investors, developers and agents choose us,
to maximize your position in this market. Our partners and customers
benefit from an individual decision-making process, thorough
research and due diligence. That's a strategic advantage
provides them with security in the rapidly changing real estate landscape in Ras al-Ras
Jaime. Our main goal is to build strong and long-term
relationships with our customers, providing reliable, efficient and practical
assistance when it comes to real estate and any related investment
decisions.
We are proud of our success in the services we provide when it comes to
real estate and any related investment decisions.

Our agents in UAE
Maya Siarheyeva
Maya Siarheyeva
15 properties
