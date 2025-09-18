  1. Realting.com
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
3 years 9 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
dubai-realty.com/en
About the agency

We are a professional real estate agency based in Dubai. We sell apartments, flats, and villas of the premium and business class in the best areas of Dubai. We have all the necessary licenses and permits for doing business in the UAE.
Our goal is to help successful and accomplished people acquire the best real estate in Dubai.

We are approached by successful people from all over the world who want to make Dubai their second home or turn it into another investment hub, and they are unwilling to waste time with non-professionals. We will ask you about every detail of your dream purchase, compile a list of the best options for you, send you a roadmap of the entire procedure with all numbers and detailed stages, carefully prepare all of your documents and quickly get real estate just for you (either with your presence or remotely).

Our agents in United Arab Emirates
Maksim Tyazhkin
