Abu Dhabi - Al Wafra Tower - Office 244
;
Real estate agency
2018
English, Русский
www.uhpae.com
Company description

Unique Homes Worldwide Properties(UHP) was established in 2018 to continue to be an active member and one of the leading real estate companies in the UAE.

Committed to provide diverse and complete real estate solutions, equipped with the knowledge and skills in many different dimensions including but not limited to Off-Plan properties (Land, Villas & Apartments), Ready Properties (Commercial & Residential), and Resale in Abu Dhabi & Dubai. Maintaining the growth level over years, created new opportunities to undertake in multiple markets, and allowed us to provide new services to our clients.

UHP as a young ambitious brand succeeded in gaining the trust of our staff, partners, and clients by taking informed decisions based on market insights through monitoring and deeply analyzing the market variables, client needs, and by coping with the continuously shifting trends. We strive to provide the best solutions to our clients, so investing in hiring skilled and experienced talents and latest technologies along with adopting integrity became a necessity, and it is what makes us different. Success is not an easy task as it takes huge efforts and collaboration; it also requires commitment and a lot of hard work to set ourselves apart, but we are on the right track. 

Apartments
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with parking in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with parking
Abu Dhabi
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7
The Bridges has been created to set another benchmark in Abu Dhabi for reasonable lodging in…
€ 193,804
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Abu Dhabi
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 14
The Bridges has been created to set another benchmark in Abu Dhabi for reasonable lodging in…
€ 187,370
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Abu Dhabi
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 12
This 2 bedroom apartment in Marina Heights has an excellent city-view, unique location, easy…
€ 284,204
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in UAE, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
€ 600,899
New buildings
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€ 627,923
4–1 156 m² 12 apartments
Completion date: 2025
Developer: AlDar
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in the new Saadiyat Grove area on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The largest developer of UAE, Aldar Properties, in cooperation with the world-famous Louvre Abu Dhabi will create the world's first residence under the brand of a museum. Exquisite studios and apartments from one to three bedrooms, with panoramic views of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi. Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences has been designed in accordance with the Pearl Building Rating System, where natural materials will be used. Walking zones, jogging paths and recreational areas are planned on the territory of the complex. Apartments in Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences are available in two color schemes:  - Dark Premium with a rich palette of neutral cool colors; - Light Premium with taupe and cream accents. To create a stylish look, interiors will be enhanced with marble finishes and metallic accents, as well as exclusive artwork featured throughout the living and dining areas. 5-star amenities available to Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences residents: - infinity pool; - wellness area with gym and sauna; - yoga and pilates studio; - Meditation areas; - Cinema Privé - 5-star movie theater in the residence; - Creativité Room - indoor children's play area; - Lounge area with juice bar and swimming pool; - Lobby overlooking the museum with game room, coffee station, table tennis and billiards; - Le Salon Détente Lounge with collaboration rooms, library, lounge, private meeting rooms and a social area. Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will also provide its residents with a range of exclusive services: - smart home system; - laundry and dry cleaning; - housekeeping; - spa and grooming for pets; - free delivery of groceries; - courier services; - pre-check-in service for deliveries, refrigerator and grocery refills; - assistance with travel reservations, car rentals and fine dining; - catering and event planning; - personal fitness trainer; - art consultant; - 24-hour concierge service; - valet, doorman and messenger services.
Cottage village Reem Hills
Cottage village Reem Hills
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€ 3,010,206
1 068–1 163 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Q Properties
Reem Hills is a Q Properties development under the umbrella of Q Holding. It is a gated community in a truly unique location on Abu Dhabi's Reem Island, designed to allow residents to indulge their senses in a unique and luxurious environment by providing an escape from the pressures of today's fast-paced life. Community facilities and amenities: - Public parks and green areas - A promenade along the canal - Play areas for children - Retail areas  - A private school  - Clubhouses  - Mosques - Fitness zones - Continuous jogging and cycling tracks that weave through the project The best of all worlds awaits you in the gated community of Reem Hills, where a luxurious life of leisure, serenity, healthy living, and an unmatched diverse community is built in spinning ribbons overlooking splendorous surroundings such as man-made hills, beaches and a canal  
Our agents in UAE
Anisa Lobanova
Anisa Lobanova
75 properties
